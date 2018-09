HOUSTON - The Wortham Theater will reopen its doors Tuesday after extensive repairs and renovations were made due to flood damage by Hurricane Harvey last year.

The Houston First Corp. said Wortham Theater will welcome the Houston Ballet, Houston Grand Opera and Theatre District back through its doors.

HFC will host a guided tour of the renovated theater to show the inside of the building, which had been shuttered since September 2017.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.