World class: Houston's Levy Park finalist for global urban open spaces award

HOUSTON - A park in Houston is in the running for a global award given to the most impactful open spaces in the world.

The ULI Open Space Award "recognizes vibrant parks and open spaces that have been transformative in promoting healthy, sustainable, and equitable outcomes in their communities," according to its website.

Five spaces were selected as finalists for this year's award:

Levy Park, Houston, Texas

Madrid Rio Park, Madrid, Spain

Baxi River Forest Island, Changsha, China

Quequechan River Rail Trail, Fall River, Massachusetts

Ricardo Lara Park, Lynwood, California

The finalists were selected out of 49 submissions from five countries. The winner will be announced during a meeting in Boston from Oct. 8-11. The winner will receive a prize of $10,000.

The first ULI Urban Open Space Award was given to St. Louis’s Citygarden in 2011.

Levy Park is located in the heart of Upper Kirby.

Levy Park is a 5.9-acre public park that offers free programming and public events. It includes a 40,000-square-foot children’s garden, a 7,500-square-foot rain garden, a 43,000-square-foot event lawn, and a 2,500-square-foot multipurpose performance space.

Levy Park is the result of a 1941 bequest from the estate of Leon Levy.

If you would like to support Levy Park, contact info@levyparkhouston.org for ways to get involved.

Here are some of the other awards Levy Park has won:

ULI Houston Development of Distinction Award, Urban Open Space, 2018

ULI Houston Development of Distinction Award, People’s Choice, 2018

HBJ Landmark Award – Public Private Partnership, 2018

Paper City Design Award – Greater Good, 2018

ACEC Special Projects Gold Medal Winner, ACEC Texas Engineering Excellence Awards, 2018

ACEC National Recognition Award, ACEC National Engineering Excellence Awards, 2018

ASLA Texas Honor Award – Design, 2018

Houston Press: Best of Houston, Best New Park, 2017

AIA Houston Urban Design Award, 2017

