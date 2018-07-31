World class: Houston's Levy Park finalist for global urban open spaces award

HOUSTON - A park in Houston is in the running for a global award given to the most impactful open spaces in the world.
The ULI Open Space Award "recognizes vibrant parks and open spaces that have been transformative in promoting healthy, sustainable, and equitable outcomes in their communities," according to its website.
Five spaces were selected as finalists for this year's award:
- Levy Park, Houston, Texas
- Madrid Rio Park, Madrid, Spain
- Baxi River Forest Island, Changsha, China
- Quequechan River Rail Trail, Fall River, Massachusetts
- Ricardo Lara Park, Lynwood, California
The finalists were selected out of 49 submissions from five countries. The winner will be announced during a meeting in Boston from Oct. 8-11. The winner will receive a prize of $10,000.
The first ULI Urban Open Space Award was given to St. Louis’s Citygarden in 2011.
Levy Park is located in the heart of Upper Kirby.
Levy Park is a 5.9-acre public park that offers free programming and public events. It includes a 40,000-square-foot children’s garden, a 7,500-square-foot rain garden, a 43,000-square-foot event lawn, and a 2,500-square-foot multipurpose performance space.
Levy Park is the result of a 1941 bequest from the estate of Leon Levy.
If you would like to support Levy Park, contact info@levyparkhouston.org for ways to get involved.
Here are some of the other awards Levy Park has won:
- ULI Houston Development of Distinction Award, Urban Open Space, 2018
- ULI Houston Development of Distinction Award, People’s Choice, 2018
- HBJ Landmark Award – Public Private Partnership, 2018
- Paper City Design Award – Greater Good, 2018
- ACEC Special Projects Gold Medal Winner, ACEC Texas Engineering Excellence Awards, 2018
- ACEC National Recognition Award, ACEC National Engineering Excellence Awards, 2018
- ASLA Texas Honor Award – Design, 2018
- Houston Press: Best of Houston, Best New Park, 2017
- AIA Houston Urban Design Award, 2017
