Woman who set self on fire had been charged in husband's death, police say

HOUSTON - A woman set herself on fire Friday as officers were trying to arrest her in connection with her husband’s death, police said.

The incident was reported about 9:40 a.m. at a home in the 9900 block of Valley Wind Drive in northeast Houston.

According to Houston police, 69-year-old Janet Alexander is charged with murder in connection with the April 27, 2018, stabbing death of 64-year-old Lionel Alexander.

In that case, police said it appeared that an argument between the couple escalated, and the woman was forced to defend herself. Janet Alexander suffered cuts to her upper body that were not life-threatening, police said. A grand jury indicted her in the case, police said.

HPD Janet Alexander is seen in this 2015 mug shot released by the Houston Police Department on April 19, 2019.

Officers went to the Valley Wind Drive home Friday and tried to arrest Janet Alexander, when she set herself and her house on fire.

The fire was extinguished and she was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital for treatment. While her condition was not immediately released, video recorded by a witness showed Janet Alexander was conscious when she was taken to an ambulance.

VIDEO: Woman wheeled to ambulance

Janet Alexander has been charged with murder and is being held in police custody at the hospital.

Arson Police investigate fire at house on 9900 block of Valley Wind Rd. in NE Houston. Source tells @kprc2 a woman who lives here set fire to herself after @houstonpolice detectives arrived this morning to serve a murder warrant. Woman's current condition is unknown. pic.twitter.com/xMOQ6HEZ5w — Brandon Walker (@KPRC2Brandon) April 19, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.