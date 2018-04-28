Man found stabbed to death at northeast Houston residence, police say

HOUSTON - A man was found dead inside a home from apparent stab wounds Friday evening, Houston police said.

Investigators said they were called to the home near the intersection of Valley Wind and Valley Club drives in northeast Houston on a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, a deceased man in his 60s was found inside.

WATCH: Police provide update on deadly Valley Wind stabbing

The man's daughter called police after she arrived at the house, police said, adding that her mother had called her to tell her to come over.

When police attempted to speak with the mother, she appeared lethargic and tired, police said, making consent to search the home difficult to obtain. The woman had suffered minor cuts to her hands and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

Police had been called to the home in the past for domestic violence reports, they said.

Investigators said they are working to learn more about a possible motive.

