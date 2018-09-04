Woman shot while stealing pickup from southwest Houston motel, police say

A pickup and car are seen badly damaged after a crash at a southwest Houston intersection Sept. 4, 2018. Police said the pickup had been stolen from a nearby motel.

HOUSTON - A woman was shot Tuesday while she stole a pickup outside a motel in southwest Houston, according to police.

The shooting was reported about 4 a.m. at the Pearl Inn at the corner of Beltway 8 and West Bellfort Avenue.

Houston police said the man who owned the pickup arrived at the motel in the truck along with the woman. The man had walked inside the motel to get a room when the woman jumped in the driver’s seat and drove away. The owner ran outside, pulled out his gun and fired several shots at the truck, police said.

VIDEO: Surveillance video of shooting outside motel

Police said the woman, who was shot in the leg, drove the pickup about a block down the feeder road, where she ran a red light and crashed into a car. The woman tried to get away by running to a gas station on the other side of the freeway, police said.

Both the woman who was shot and the 63-year-old woman who was driving the car were taken to a hospital for treatment. Both of them were said to be in stable condition.

Police said the man who fired the shots was taken into custody. A grand jury will decide if he will be charged, police said.

Investigators said the pickup was hit by at least three gunshots.

