Graphic video shows woman shot while setting up for garage sale

HOUSTON - Surveillance video shows the moments before a woman was shot by a suspect Friday morning while setting up for a garage sale outside a northwest Harris County home, according to deputies.

WARNING: Some might find the video displayed above and below disturbing.

The shooting happened shortly before 7 a.m. in the 8600 block of Cedar Walk Drive near Princeton Place Drive.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said a suspect in a vehicle pulled up to the home and got into an argument with the victim, who was putting items on the driveway for a garage sale.

The driver then shot the woman multiple times at point-blank range, according to Precinct 4.

The victim was taken via LifeFlight to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

In surveillance video obtained by KPRC2, the victim is seen in her driveway, setting up items. A vehicle pulls up and a suspect, who appears to be a woman, gets out and walks up the victim. The suspect appears to pull something out of a jacket or robe, then the two appear to exchange words.

Within around eight seconds, the suspect raises an arm and a flash of light from a gun is seen. The suspect fires three times and the victim falls to the ground.

The suspect then appears to stand over the victim and fire one more shot.

The suspect then runs back to the black pickup truck and drives off.

Neighbors heard the gunshots and quickly called 911.

The victim's mother-in-law said her son, who is the victim's husband, had just left to work before the shooting.

Investigators are questioning the victim's husband.

Deputies are still trying to determine a motive.

"It looks very deliberate to me," Lt. Stauber with the Harris County Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes Unit said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

