Woman shot, killed after refusing to let person use cell phone, police say

HOUSTON - A woman was shot and killed Saturday after a possible struggle over her cell phone, Houston police said.

Investigators were called around 10:30 p.m. to the Reed Parque Townhomes in southeast Houston. They said the victim went to the store to buy some items for dinner and when she returned home, she was approached by a man who asked to use her cell phone.

When the victim, identified as 29-year-old Tiffany McKnight, said no and a struggle broke out, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A weapon was recovered from the scene, police said.

Houston Homicide detectives identified the suspect as 28-year-old Dondrick Flagg.

Police are working to determine the motive in this case.

Homicide Investigation: 2725 Reed Rd. Female shot DOA. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 22, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.