Woman kicks son out of car after he spilled food, leaves him alone on Beltway 8, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A woman is facing a child endangerment charge after authorities said she kicked her son out of her car and forced him to walk on the Beltway 8 feeder road after he spilled food in her car.

Kesa Latrese Brown, 44, is accused of kicking her 10-year-old son out of the car during heavy traffic in hot temperatures on Saturday.

Brown left the boy for hours, authorities said, and never called the police.

Authorities said that, around 4 p.m., Brown kicked the boy out of her vehicle on North Sam Houston Parkway near Veterans Memorial Drive.

Deputies said they got reports of the boy walking alone under the overpass during "heavy traffic time."

When they arrived, deputies said, they found the boy walking alone near a gas station.

Deputies said the boy told them his mother had made him get out of her vehicle after he accidentally dropped food in the vehicle.

The boy told authorities that his mother left him after making him get out of the car.

About an hour after finding the boy, deputies said they found Brown and asked her why she hadn't contacted a law enforcement agency. Brown said she had not called police because she had an invalid license, authorities said.

The boy was released to a family member at the scene and Brown was taken to the Harris County Jail and charged with child endangerment.

Authorities said Brown was previously charged with injury to a child. The same boy was involved in the previous case, according to authorities. Brown also has a 4-year-old child.

Brown was being held on a $15,000 bond for the child endangerment charge and was due in court Monday.

