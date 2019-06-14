Woman followed, robbed in Heights H-E-B parking garage

HOUSTON - Houston police are looking for a man accused of robbing a woman at knifepoint inside the parking garage of H-E-B in the Heights on Mother’s Day.

Houston police said the aggravated robbery happened on May 12, at the H-E-B parking garage at 2300 North Shepherd.

“I was just scared, I thought he had cut me,” explained the woman whose purse was stolen.

She asked KPRC to call her “Cory” to conceal her real identity.

Cory said she had just visited her daughter and was on her way back home. She said she was driving on North Shepherd and stopped at the light near the new HEB when she noticed something strange.

“This black truck in front of me stopped. We were at the red light and the light was green, they didn’t move. So, I saw the driver getting out of the truck and then coming around my car, this was on the street,” Cory said. “When he came down the side, I pulled my purse off the seat and I grabbed it with me. He went around and got back in his truck.”

WATCH: Surveillance video of woman robbed in Heights H-E-B parking garage

Cory said she pulled into the parking garage of HEB to hopefully get someone’s attention and was in the process of getting out when the driver of the newer-model black Dodge Ram parked right behind her.

Houston police said the truck blocked her vehicle, and the driver jumped out of the seat and quickly approached Cory holding a knife. Cory tried to close her door, but the man forced it open and pulled the purse from her arm.

“When he pulled my purse, I jerked it back, that’s when he got the knife and put it here and he went like that,” said Cory as she demonstrated the stabbing motion.

Surveillance cameras captured the incident and the video shows the man making the stabbing motion.

“I don’t know I was just scared, I thought he had cut me,” Cory said. “Yeah, Happy Mother’s Day to me.”

She said there were people who witnessed what happened and understand they were too nervous to help in the moment.

“This lady came running to me right after they left. This guy was parked next to me, he watched the whole thing,” Cory said. “He said, ‘I’m sorry I couldn’t help you,’ and that’s why I say I understand people are not willing to put their life on the line I don’t think I would unless I see something very, very serious and I can help.”

She said someone got a manager and they were able to help call for help.

Description

The only description police have of the suspect is that he's a Hispanic male between the ages of 17 to 25 years old.

Police said he was about 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs about 140 to 160 pounds and has black hair. He was seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in the case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

