Woman charged with DWI in Near Northside crash that killed 60-year-old pedestrian

HOUSTON - A 22-year-old woman has been charged with driving while intoxicated after she struck and killed a 60-year-old man with her vehicle in the Near Northside neighborhood on March 26, according to Houston police.

Gabriela Garza crashed her truck into a light pole and also struck Richard Gutierrez while driving eastbound near the 1300 block of Larraine Street around 12:30 a.m., police said.

Gutierrez was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead Monday.

Garza was found to be intoxicated at the scene and was subsequently arrested and charged, according to Houston police.

