Woman charged in hit-and-run Heights crash that killed 2

Jada Mimms walks out of a Houston courtroom after a hearing on April 10, 2019.

HOUSTON - A woman was charged Tuesday in connection with a weekend hit-and-run crash that killed two people.

According to court documents, 20-year-old Jada Mimms, of Houston, was charged with two counts of failure to stop and render aid in connection with the Saturday crash in the Heights neighborhood that killed 64-year-old Jesus Perez and 55-year-old Lesha Adams.

Investigators said Adams was helping Perez, who was in a wheelchair, cross Shepherd Drive at West 10th Street about 9:30 p.m. when they were hit by a blue Chevrolet Cruze. Both later died at Ben Taub Hospital.

According to an affidavit, Mimms said she waited in a nearby parking lot for about five minutes after the crash because she couldn’t see out of the windshield because of the damage. Mimms’ passenger said Mimms then drove to the home of her grandfather, who convinced her to return to the scene, according to the affidavit.

Investigators said Mimms returned to the scene about 30 minutes after the crash and lied about having driven to her grandfather’s house, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, investigators found hair in the windshield that would have been visible to Mimms.

Police said Mimms showed no signs of intoxication.

Mimms was being held in the Harris County Jail on $30,000 bond.

If convicted, Mimms faces up to 20 years in prison.

