Woman caught on camera frantically knocking on residents' doors in Lake Conroe neighborhood

LAKE CONROE, Texas - Montgomery County Sheriff’s office is asking the public to help identify a woman frantically knocking on homes at the Sunrise Ranch subdivision in Lake Conroe.

“We were dead asleep in our beds. My husband was woken up by doorbell ring. It rang probably 20 to 30 times,” said one resident, who didn't want to be identified.

When her husband answered the door, no one was there.

“He walked outside no one was in sight. It’s like she disappeared in thin air,” the resident said.

The resident said the unsettling door knock at 3 a.m. Friday at her Sunrise Ranch home sent her searching for answers in her neighborhood's Facebook page.

VIDEO: Woman caught on camera ringing doorbells

“Sure enough, there is a picture posted from a neighbor across the street,” the resident said.

On the neighborhood Facebook page, a video was posted of a woman frantically knocking at another home captured on the door bell's camera.

“It was kind of scary because this girl looked like she was just in a shirt. She looked like she had wrist restraints on her wrist and she was barefoot. You can see her with a worry on her face looking around,” the resident said.

Residents contacted the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and now the Sheriff's Office is looking into why this woman was urgently knocking on several doors Friday morning.

The Sheriff's Office isn't currently able to identify the woman.

Anyone with information should contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

