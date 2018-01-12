Willie G's Seafood opens at Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston

HOUSTON - Tilman Fertitta opened his signature Willie G's Seafood Thursday afternoon with a new look and a new location, at the Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston.

A hot spot for freshly shucked Gulf oysters, seafood and cocktails, the restaurant has a carefully crafted menu with new dishes that include Wood Fired Grilled Whole Fish, the Post Oak Sushi Roll and layered Blueberry Cheesecake, served by executive chef Jason Cole.

“Houstonians will still be able to enjoy the classic dishes they’ve come to love from Willie G’s, but with this new location, we’ve taken the menu to a whole new level,” said Cole. “We can’t wait to introduce our guests to the new Willie G’s experience.”

Fertitta said the new location will elevate the dining experience with a new modern-industrial design and a fresh take on Willie G's classic menu, similar to the transformation seen at Grotto Downtown.

[PHOTOS: Willie G's Seafood opens at the Post Oak Hotel] 1 of 13 PHOTOS: Willie G's Seafood opens at the Post Oak Hotel × 1 of 13 2 of 13 3 of 13 4 of 13 13 of 13 5 of 13 6 of 13 7 of 13 8 of 13 13 of 13 9 of 13 Loading... 10 of 13 Loading... 11 of 13 Loading... 12 of 13 Loading... 13 of 13 13 of 13 Loading... AD AD AD

The restaurant offers specialty drinks, including barrel-aged cocktails and fine wines from an extensive collection from The Cellar at The Post Oak, the hotel's wine cellar that houses more than 20,000 bottles from more than 25 countries, including vintages dating back to the 1800s.

At Willie G's new location, the main dining room seats about 300 guests, with additional seating to allow patrons to watch the restaurant's oyster and sushi preparations, three private dining rooms and a spacious outdoor patio.

The restaurant will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., with happy hour daily from 3 to 7 p.m.

The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston is the city's newest luxury destination, boasting a 38-story tower with 250 ultramodern guest rooms and suites, 20 executive residences and a 35,000-square-foot conference facility. The hotel is slated to open in March.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.