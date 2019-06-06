Who is the woman accused in a hit-and-run crash that injured a 9-year-old boy?

KPRC2

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 28-year-old woman is facing charges after authorities said she ran a stop sign and struck a boy who was riding on an ATV last week in Highlands.

Morgan Lynn Stabler was driving a friend's Honda Pilot SUV when the crash happened on June 2, officials said.

What happened?

According to the SUV's owner, who was a passenger at the time of the crash, Stabler was speeding while following a vehicle that she believed was her stolen vehicle.

When they approached the intersection of Begonia Lane and Thorn Street, both vehicles ran the stop sign, according to the witness.

While running the stop sign, Stabler struck a 9-year-old boy who was riding on an ATV, according to authorities.

After hitting the boy, she got out of the vehicle, saw the boy was clearly injured and walked away from the scene without leaving any information, according to the witness.

Stabler's purse was found in the vehicle, according to investigators.

What happened to the boy?

The boy was taken to an area hospital via Life Flight.

He suffered a fractured pelvis and a broken ankle, authorities said.

What's next?

Stabler is being held in the Harris County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

She is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and failure to stop and render aid.

Authorities said that the manner in which Stabler was driving led to the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

"In the manner used in this collision, the Honda Pilot was capable of causing serious bodily injury or death and is a deadly weapon," court documents read.

Stabler's criminal history

In 2016 she was charged with theft in League City.

In 2011, she was charged with DWI with a child in the vehicle in Houston.

In 2011, she was charged with theft in Harris County.

In 2009, she was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

