Child struck by vehicle that ran stop sign in Highlands, sheriff says

HIGHLANDS, Texas - A child was flown to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle while riding a four-wheeler Sunday in the Highlands, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The incident was reported at 2:31 p.m. at 201 Begonia Lane.

Gonzalez said a female driver struck the child who is, 7 to 10 years old, riding on a 4-wheeler with her vehicle after she ran a stop sign. Gonzalez said the woman attempted to run from the scene but was captured and detained.

He said the female driver apparently was following another vehicle and for unknown reasons, both vehicles blew past the stop sign, leading to the child being struck.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.