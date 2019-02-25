Who is Franci Neely? Here's what we know

Franci Neely is seen in these images taken from video recorded by the Allen family in the Broadacres neighborhood of Houston on Feb. 16, 2019.

HOUSTON - Who is the woman at the center of the confrontation caught on camera during a family's Houston photo shoot?

Franci Neely is a Houston socialite and philanthropist. She was caught on video harassing a couple who was holding a photo shoot for their baby on the public right-of-way esplanade in the Broadacres neighborhood.

Here's what we know about Franci Neely:

Neely is the ex-wife of Houston Astros owner Jim Crane.

Neely and Crane were married for 21 years before they divorced in 2015. According to the Houston Chronicle, Neely received $30 million in the settlement. She has no financial interest in the Astros franchise.

According to the Houston Art Fair website, Neely was a corporate litigator for 20 years after graduating from the University of Texas at Austin School of Law in 1978.

Neely is a founding member of UT's Center for Woman in Law.

She was a partner at one point at Susman Godfrey L.L.P.

Neely sits on the boards of the Museum of Fine Arts Houston; the Houston Grand Opera; The Menil Foundation, and the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft.

She is the founding chair of the Houston Cinema Arts Society, which puts on the Houston Cinema Arts Festival.

Neely was on The Baker Institute's Board of Advisors.

Apology issued

Neely issued an apology Monday on YouTube.

"A week ago I let my emotions overtake my better self, and I apologize from the bottom of my heart, " Neely said. "To my family, friends, neighbors and fellow Houstonians, I ask for forgiveness and understanding. I love Houston and ask that we come together to heal, and I extend my hand in friendship."

The photo shoot

Isaiah Allen and his wife, Kelyn Allen, were excited about their daughter Anja’s first birthday and wanted to capture the moment with a photo shoot at Broadacres near the Museum District.

Initially, they had planned on taking pictures at Hermann Park, but it was too busy, so their photographer suggested Broadacres, which happened to be the spot where the Allens had their engagement pictures taken, and they did not have a problem there in the past.

However, about 30 minutes into the shoot, things went south.

A barefooted Neely approached the Allen family and started to shout things like, "You’re trampling the grass that we pay for. You need to leave" and "You’re on private property. You need to get your stuff out now," the Allens said. The Allens said Neely even yelled at the photographer saying, "You brought these people into our neighborhood, look what you’ve done."

Isaiah Allen began to record the incident, and in the video, you can see Neely shouting and getting close to the family, while her dog was not on a leash.

At one point, Neely walked up to Isaiah Allen and swatted the camera.

Neely eventually left, but not before causing the Allen's daughter to burst into tears and effectively ruining what was supposed to be a memorable moment.

A Texas photographer later offered to offer assistance to the Allens after the confrontation.

