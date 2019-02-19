Couple says woman confronted family during 1-year-old's birthday photo shoot

According to the family, this woman confronted them during a photo shoot for thier 1-year-old child.

HOUSTON - A girl's parents said they’re shocked by how upset a woman became when she saw them taking pictures in her neighborhood.

They recorded their encounter with a woman who pulled up in her car, got out barefoot, brought her small dog and scolded the couple for being there.

“These were our first professional shots we have taken of the baby since she’s been born,” said Kelyn Allen, the mother. “It was something that was supposed to be very special for us, and I hate the fact that, when I look at these pictures, this is what I have to remember.”

Broadacres, which is near the Museum District, has become a popular spot for people to take pictures for weddings engagements, birthdays and other occasions, because of the beautiful landscape.

Isaiah Allen and his wife, Kelyn Allen, were excited about their daughter’s first birthday and wanted to capture the moment with a photo shoot.

Initially, they had planned on taking pictures at Hermann Park, but it was too busy, so their photographer suggested Broadacres. It happened to be the same spot where the Allens had had their engagement pictures taken, and they did not have a problem there in the past.

“It was pretty quiet. There were some other photographers taking pictures, people walking their dogs, couples, so it was pretty peaceful, pretty quiet,” Isaiah Allen said. “A lot of people said, 'Cute baby.' They were smiling, that sort of thing.”

But the Allens said that all changed when a woman pulled up and approached them.

“She said, ‘You’re on private property. You need to get your stuff out now.' (She was) very aggressive, in our face. It was escalating to the point where my wife suggested I start recording,” Isaiah Allen said.

He said their child started crying, and as he recorded, the woman walked up to him and swatted the camera.

