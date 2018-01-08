Who is Courtney Roland?

HOUSTON - Courtney Roland is a sports reporter who went missing this past weekend and was found safe Monday morning.

Houston police said Roland, who was the subject of a search that started after she was reported missing by her roommate Sunday evening, had a reaction to medication she was taking, which caused her to become confused and disoriented.

Here's what we know about Courtney Roland:

Roland is a reporter for AggieYell.com, which is associated with Rivals.com, and covers the Texas A&M football team. Rivals.com is owned by Yahoo! Sports.

She also covers high school football recruiting across the Southeast Texas area.

Roland also does radio appearances on 1560 and SportsRadio 610.

PHOTOS of Courtney Roland

She also worked for FOX Sports Southwest and Mossy Oak Outdoor Sports and Entertainment, according to her biography.

Her website also said Roland was "selected to represent Spring, Texas in the Miss Texas Teen USA Pageant," and has worked as a model.

Roland graduated from A&M in December 2010.

She was an intern in the sports department at KPRC2 back in 2010.

VIDEO: Police release new details in case

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.