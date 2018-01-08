Police search for missing journalist in Houston area

HOUSTON - A Texas A&M football reporter went missing Saturday after covering Texas elite football camp in the Heights area, her family says.

Courtney Roland, 29, a sports reporter for AggieYell.com, was last seen around 4 p.m. wearing a Remington hat and camouflage. She drives a 2010 white Jeep Cherokee.

Roland's roommate told KPRC that Roland texted her about a suspicious man she saw in Walgreens who was following her.

The roommate said he followed Roland to her home in a blue truck as she was parked in the driveway. The roommate said the blue truck looped back around and parked behind her and Roland got out of her car and the truck sped off.

The roommate said Roland and her was supposed to meet up, but the roommate didn't hear from her again.

On Sunday, Roland's mother received a text from her phone saying, "hello the owner of this phone Courtney. I am buying an iPad."

The roommate also said Roland's vehicle was broken into six weeks ago and she's been on high-alert since.

Roland was a former sports intern for KPRC 2 in 2010.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department.

