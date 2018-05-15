Whataburger devotees celebrate high school graduation with photos at burger chain

HOUSTON - Two high school seniors at Barbers Hill Independent School District in Mont Belvieu, Texas, are celebrating their graduation with photos fit for two Texans.

Layton English and Jamie Killian-Shelby posed for photos in their caps and gowns at Whataburger. In the photos, the teens show off their Whataburger gear, including T-shirts and a Whataburger phone cover.

Sheila Gray Melton, of Baytown, posted photos of the burger chain devotees on Facebook, writing, “They spent so much time there during high school, it only made sense some of their senior pics should be taken at Whataburger!”

