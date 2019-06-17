What we know about the victims of Huntsville plane crash

HUNTSVILLE, Texas - The two victims involved in Friday evening's plane crash in Walker County have now been identified.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the pilot is 20-year-old Jay West III, who was in the plane with his girlfriend, 20-year-old Kennedy O'Malley.

West was transported to Memorial Herman hospital but O’Malley did not survive the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine Piper PA-28 had engine problems and West wasn't able to maintain altitude. The aircraft went down in a wooded area in Walker County and wasn't recovered until the next day.

The owner of Go-N-Play where O’Malley worked as an assistant director says O’Malley was a vibrant person and hard worker who will be deeply missed by her community. The owner says O’Malley loved flying with West and the two were supposed to be gone for two hours the day of the crash.

A close friend of West said he is currently undergoing another operation since the crash and is recovering in the hospital.

