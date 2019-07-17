What big hair you have: Man tried to smuggle drugs under toupee, authorities say

A 65-year-old Colombian man tried to smuggle drugs under his toupee, according to authorities there.

BARCELONA, Spain - A 65-year-old Colombian man was busted in Spain for trying to smuggle drugs under his toupee, and he may have gotten away with it if it wasn't for the ill-fitting hairpiece.

The Spanish National Police Corps tweeted photos of the man.

Detenido en #Barcelona con droga en su peluquín.... ¡¡se le va a caer el pelo!! 🧓👮‍♂👴🤷‍♀https://t.co/IUjl9l63Du pic.twitter.com/wLxIBBB9Ff — Policía Nacional (@policia) July 16, 2019

Spanish paper La Vanguardia reported the man arrived at the airport in Barcelona on a flight from Bogota, and stuck out like a sore thumb.

Police said the man appeared nervous, and his hairpiece was sitting several inches above his head.

The man was held and charged after authorities found half a kilo -- which is about one pound -- of cocaine under the toupee. Reports say the drugs are valued on the street at around $34,000.

