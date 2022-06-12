Houston among top 3 most forgetful cities as Uber releases list of most strange, unique items left behind

Did you forget something at an Uber recently? If so, you’re not the only one that did.
On June 3, Uber released their 2022 Lost and Found Index, which provides a snapshot of riders’ most commonly forgotten lost items, according to the company.
Items such as phones, wallets, and keys were among the most commonly forgotten items in an Uber. However, the most unusual items listed include 500 grams of caviar, a pizza costume, and a whole pie.
This year’s index also announces which U.S. cities have been the “most forgetful” in the past year, where Houston is No. 3 on that list. Two other cities, Dallas and Austin, are also on the list, with Austin ranking No. 1 for the second year in a row.
According to Uber, Houstonians end up losing the most items on St. Patrick’s Day and the 4th of July.
Here are some of the unique items passengers end up forgetting on an Uber:
- “it’s Boba Time” apron
- Foldable unicorn kid chair
- Buddha locket
- Billie Eilish ukelele
- Urn with family member’s ashes
- Bucket of slime
- Brown tortoise
- Spray tan machine
- A windmill
Those who have lost an item recently can use their Uber app to contact their driver.
To see the full list of items forgotten in an Uber, click here.
