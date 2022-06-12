Houston among top 3 most forgetful cities as Uber releases list of most strange, unique items left behind

FILE - An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., United States, Feb. 10, 2022. Uber had agreed to pay a 26 million Australian dollar ($19 million) fine for misleading riders by falsely warning they could be charged a cancellation fee and for inflating estimates of what a taxi would cost for the same journey, Australias consumer watchdog said on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Did you forget something at an Uber recently? If so, you’re not the only one that did.

On June 3, Uber released their 2022 Lost and Found Index, which provides a snapshot of riders’ most commonly forgotten lost items, according to the company.

Items such as phones, wallets, and keys were among the most commonly forgotten items in an Uber. However, the most unusual items listed include 500 grams of caviar, a pizza costume, and a whole pie.

This year’s index also announces which U.S. cities have been the “most forgetful” in the past year, where Houston is No. 3 on that list. Two other cities, Dallas and Austin, are also on the list, with Austin ranking No. 1 for the second year in a row.

According to Uber, Houstonians end up losing the most items on St. Patrick’s Day and the 4th of July.

Here are some of the unique items passengers end up forgetting on an Uber:

“it’s Boba Time” apron

Foldable unicorn kid chair

Buddha locket

Billie Eilish ukelele

Urn with family member’s ashes

Bucket of slime

Brown tortoise

Spray tan machine

A windmill

Those who have lost an item recently can use their Uber app to contact their driver.

To see the full list of items forgotten in an Uber, click here.

