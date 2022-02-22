VIRAL VIDEO: Journalist stuns viewers as he switches between 6 languages during report

A journalist is going viral online after sharing a montage of him reporting from Russia – in six languages.
Philip Crowther, an international affiliate correspondent for Associated Press, tweeted a video of his coverage on the Ukraine crisis.
In the video, Crowther switches between six languages – English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German.
The video has gained attention online from hundreds of thousands of viewers.
Here are some of the responses to the video that we noticed:
Duolingo wrote, “And the owl was too stunned to speak.”
Jennifer Thurman wrote, “Oh my God is this man married?? If he’s not where can I submit my application? 😮🔥😍❤️❤️”
Devorah Blachor wrote, “Holy crap! Your brain is amazing!!!!!!!! I’m curious what language do you dream in?? Bravo!”
Maya Manning wrote, “Philip I speak five of those languages (not Lux). Your accent for the languages I understand is fabulous. I applaud you. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻”