A KPRC 2 viewer located in Cat Spring, Texas, is sharing the most adorable video of their cow.

The cow was recorded by a Ring doorbell camera, ringing the home doorbell with its snout.

The owner submitted the video to Click2Pins with the caption, “When your bottle baby learns to use the Ring doorbell! Ha 🤣 🔔”

