VIDEO: Man arrested for swimming in Bass Pro Shops fish tank was trying to ‘go viral’ on TikTok

HOUSTON – A man was arrested after swimming in the giant fish tank at a Bass Pro Shops store in Louisiana in an attempt to go viral on TikTok, FOX 10 reports.

According to KSLA, Kevin Wise, 26, was arrested by citation and charged with criminal damage to property.

According to the report, Wise was arrested when he returned to the store and was eventually released by police with a summons to appear in court.

Treasure McGraw, the shopper who recorded the viral video, says she was “admiring the fish” when she noticed “a big splash” and then saw a man swimming, according to FOX 10.

“The guy was shouting and celebrating that he was doing something that everyone always wanted to do,” McGraw said. “He jumped out of the tank, leaving his mask and hat behind, and ran through the store and out of the door. His shoes were squeaking with every step.”

McGraw shared the video of the incident on her Facebook with the caption, “In today’s news. This guy decided to go swimming with the fish.”

Before the stunt, Wise posted a video on his TikTok account letting his followers in on his plan and urging viewers to help him “go viral,” FOX 10 reports.

Wise posted several videos related to the Bass Pro Shops swimming incident, including one of him claiming to have lost his job because of the prank, according to the report.

“TikTok fame is on the way!” Wise exclaimed in the video, according to FOX 10.

Wise’s five minutes of fame were cut short as his account has been deleted from the app.