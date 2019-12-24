Swingset illusion: Is this person’s body facing the camera or the building?

We’re all familiar with optical illusion viral images like the black-and-blue or white-and-gold dress photo and the pink-and-white or teal-and-gray sneaker photo, images that have broken the internet by creating an online debate about which color people see.

Now, a viral video of a swingset has sparked a new online debate, possibly the last one of the year.

In the video, you can see a person’s silhouette riding a swingset in front of a building. The debate is whether the person is facing the camera or the building.

The video, which was posted on Twitter by user @ectupper, now has more than 1 million views.

Re-post cause it blew up on tiktok, which way is he facing? pic.twitter.com/hG4DY9rg0v — T U P P E R (@ectupper) December 22, 2019

"Which way is he facing?” wrote Twitter user @ectupper, asking people to like the video if they thought the person’s body was facing the camera or to comment if they thought it was facing the building.

There are those who say they see the person’s body facing the building, those who argue that the person’s body is facing the camera and those who say to have seen the person facing both ways at one point.

“He’s facing the building Idc (I don’t care) what y’all say,” wrote Twitter user @laurahndz9.

“Whoever sees him facing the building needs their head’s examined," Twitter user @MrHodl argued.

“I see both ways. I can switch between them and it’s hilarious,” wrote Twitter user @FogzArt.