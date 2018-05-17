Warthog attack leaves at least 2 injured at NW Harris County exotic animal park, authorities say

SPRING, Texas - Two women were injured Thursday after a warthog attacked them at a Spring exotic animal park, authorities said.

Harris County officials said two women were injured while attempting to feed warthogs at TGR Exotics Wildlife Park in Spring.

The park runs guided tours that offer close encounters with exotic animals, such as tigers, kangaroos and monkeys.

Life Flight responded to the scene, but the victims were transported to the hospital via ambulance, authorities said. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

