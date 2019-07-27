Want to have brunch with your pet? Dog-friendly restaurant to open in Cypress

Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar/ Facebook

HOUSTON - Looking for a place to enjoy your meal with your pet? Look no further, Lazy Dog, a lodge-themed and dog-friendly restaurant, is opening its doors July 31 in Cypress.

The Lazy Dog will be located at 20030 Northwest Freeway in the Cypress Crossing development, according to Eater Houston.

The restaurant's atmosphere will give lodge vibes by featuring fireplaces, rustic light fixtures, furniture and several flatscreen TVs to watch sports throughout its bars.

Your four-legged friend can enjoy the Lazy Dog's large patio, where they can enjoy a selection of special dishes.

The restaurant's American-themed menu features a variety of options to enjoy along with local beers and a drink menu.

Hours of operation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

