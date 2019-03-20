Vincent Van Gogh Exhibition Displayed at MFAH

HOUSTON - Vincent Van Gogh is one of the most iconic artists in the history of Western Art. Despite living a short life, his impact on the art world has lasted generations. Now, Van Gogh’s works are being featured at a new exhibit at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.

The exhibition “Vincent Van Gogh: His Life in Art” showcases key passages during the iconic artist’s life and includes more than 50 portraits, landscapes and still lifes. It’s an exhibition years in the making.

“It’s a huge achievement because Van Gogh exhibitions are very difficult to assemble. There’s generally several going on around the world in some form or another, but very few of this magnitude,” said Helga Aurische, Curator of European art at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. “It’s really a thrill, we’ve had Van Gogh’s here before in other exhibitions but to have so many at the same time, it really lets you trace his way through art and trace his life through art, which is a real pleasure for us.”

For some visitors of the exhibit, the experience has been moving as well.

“I always like the feeling of the older artists because it’s like a real touch to the past,” said visitor Tanya Johnson. “There was a lot of colors, energy. It’s a little overwhelming by the time you get done, your eyes and your heart are tired.”

The exhibition is made possible by a major collaboration between the Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam and the Kröller-Müller Museum, Otterlo. Together, the museums hold the largest collection of Van Gogh’s work.

The Vincent Van Gogh: His life in Art exhibition will be on view at the Museum of Fine Arts- Houston until June 27.

