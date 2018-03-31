Vigil held for 8-year-old killed in Third Ward drive-by shooting

HOUSTON - Four weeks and counting.

It's been that long since the drive-by shooting in the Third Ward that eventually ended up taking the life of 8-year-old Tristian Hutchins.

On Friday evening, community leaders held a vigil in the hopes of finding the killer.

"We need to stand for the children," said one activist who read a poem. "We don't need children having to fight for their lives."

But the vigil was as much about a call to curb crime as it was to find the person who murdered Tristian.

The activists said a disturbing uptick in violence nationwide needs to be addressed in Houston neighborhoods as well -- especially in the most vulnerable areas. And they say the approach needs to be comprehensive.

"Our parents need parenting. Our children need caring for," added one of the community leaders. "Children live what they see. If they see something bad they're going to live that bad."

Tristian was shot outside a nail salon March 1. A month later, his killer remains free and many fear there will be more senseless death.

"That young man is one of many. He's one of many and tomorrow there will be another if we don't step up," said one of the community leaders. "We can pray all day, we can march all day, we can protest all day, but the work. The proof is in the pudding."

Tristian passed away Thursday. His sister, who was also shot in the leg on March 1, is recovering at home.

