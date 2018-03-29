Boy dies weeks after being shot during drive-by at Houston nail salon, mayor says

KPRC

HOUSTON - An 8-year-old boy who was shot in the head during a drive-by shooting outside a southeast Houston nail salon has died, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Thursday.

The shooting happened the evening of March 1 in the parking lot of a strip mall in the 3900 block of Scott Street.

Houston police said a woman left her three children in the car while she went inside the salon. A vehicle drove by and someone inside began shooting, police said. It is possible that more than one gun was fired, police said. A black vehicle was seen driving away, investigators said.

Tristian Hutchins, 8, and Kheristian Hutchins, 5, were injured in the shooting, police said. An 11-year-old, who was also in the car, was not injured, police said.

Kheristian Hutchins, who was shot in the leg, is out of the hospital and recovering at home, police said.

Tristian had been at Memorial Hermann Hospital since the shooting.

Turner said in a tweet Thursday morning that he is heartbroken after hearing of Tristian’s death.

I’m heartbroken today to hear about 8-year-old Tristian Hutchins death weeks after he was shot while sitting in his mother’s car. As I said before, police will find those responsible, but we also need witnesses to come forward. Violence against our children will not be tolerated. — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) March 29, 2018

The day after the shooting, Turner made an impassioned plea for information to help find the gunman.

“You’ve got to give them up,” Turner said. “I don’t care if you’re the mother, the father, the sister, the brother. You have to give them up. OK?”

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

