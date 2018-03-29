Videos show flooding on Texas A&M campus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Heavy rain pounded Bryan/College Station Wednesday afternoon, flooding some streets and parts of the Texas A&M campus.

Social media videos showed students watching as water poured into the Texas A&M Psychology building; students walked in knee-deep water on campus in another video.

The National Weather Service warned of swift-water rescues in Bryan. One man was apparently rescued from his car after driving into deep water. The man was OK.

About 3 inches of water fell during the storm. The floodwaters disappeared as quickly as they came. The sun was shining by 6 p.m. More storms are expected in the area through Wednesday night.

