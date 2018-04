PEARLAND, Texas - A massive alligator was spotted last week in Pearland and a local man has posted it on his Facebook page.

Bradley Durrett captured video of the alligator in the Green Tee Terrace neighborhood.

In the video, the animal is seen briefly walking down a street and then heading toward a grassy embankment.

Durrett could only say one thing in the video (which is why the video has no audio): "Oh ****."



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.