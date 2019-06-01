VIDEO: Brawl breaks out during Aldine High School graduation

KPRC2

HOUSTON - A brawl broke out in the middle of Aldine High School's graduation ceremony Thursday.

“Everybody was shocked and stunned,” Joe McKinney said.

McKinney said he was with his wife watching his brother-in-law graduate when he noticed several people fighting. He recorded the incident on his phone.

The video shows a crowd of people around two men fighting. One of the men fell down and started kicking with his feet.

VIDEO: Fight at Aldine High School graduation

During the fight, a woman holding a toddler took a swing at the man on the ground. Several officers then jumped in to break up the fight.

In response to the incident, Aldine Independent School District released the following statement:

"During the Aldine High School graduation ceremony on May 30, an altercation occurred between individuals. It is unfortunate that it occurred, especially during an event that celebrates students completing a major milestone in their life. It stole a moment from the salutatorian who was giving her speech to the Class of 2019. We hope that the poor judgment of the individuals does not mar (spoil) the memory for students and their families. The individuals were issued citations from the Aldine ISD Police Department and removed from the M.O. Campbell Educational Center. Aldine ISD will not tolerate such behavior during district-sponsored events."

