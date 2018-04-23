Video: Barbara Bush takes on mascot role in literacy spot featuring Rockets, Texans and Astros stars

HOUSTON - The Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation has released a video featuring the late first lady Barbara Bush and her son Neil Bush.

The video was played at the 24th annual A Celebration of Reading event in Houston that took place April 19, just days following Barbara Bush's passing.

The video also includes Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni and mascots of the Houston Texans, Houston Astros and Houston Rockets, as well as the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation's Curiosity Cruiser mobile library mascots, Owlbotron and Northtale.

Bush participated in the video production two months prior to per passing. She has also partnered with Houston Texans’ J.J. Watt and former Houston Rockets Dwight Howard to raise awareness of her important cause.

“From championing the nation’s first Literacy Act in 1991 to wearing shoulder pads and eye black in a PSA with JJ Watt at age 89, my mother did all she could to advance her literacy cause and help more people have a brighter future and better life,” Neil Bush, co-chairman of the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation, said. “Known as the first lady of literacy, she worked tirelessly to raise awareness for literacy, and her wit and humor will forever be unmatched.”

