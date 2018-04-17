JJ Watt on Barbara Bush: 'She's an awesome woman'

HOUSTON - Houston Texans football standout J.J. Watt on Tuesday shared fond memories of former first lady Barbara Bush.

Bush is resting at her Houston home after she decided to decline further medical treatment and, instead, focus on her comfort, according to a spokesman for the family.

Watt recalled the first time he and Bush interacted for a project several years ago, which was aimed at promoting literacy.

“I was just a kid and I’m looking there,” Watt said. “This is the former first lady of the United States and she has shoulder pads on and eye black, and she’s looking at me and we’re talking about literacy, and she’s cracking jokes with me between takes, and I don’t know what gets better than this.”

Watt said since then he has been to her house, had cookies with her and participated in several events together.

“She’s an awesome woman,” Watt said. “She’s the absolute best and we wish her all the smiles and happiness as she continues to go through everything.”

“I’m just very fortunate to know her,” he added.

Bush, 92, is the oldest-living former first lady. She and former President George H.W. Bush have been married for 73 years.

