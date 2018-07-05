Funding for flood mitigation projects, Houston watershed assessment study announced by USACE

HOUSTON - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Thursday funding for flood mitigation projects and a Houston watershed assessment study, among other disaster recovery projects across Texas.

In addition to the nearly $5 billion for infrastructure projects, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced nearly $16 million for Texas on studies for projects to help make the state more resilient to future storms.

The funding is a result of the disaster supplemental passed by Congress earlier this year, and is in addition to the $500 million announced by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers last month, Abbott's office noted.

“The billions allocated to Texas today is welcome news as we continue to rebuild in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey,” Abbott said. “This funding will go a long way toward future-proofing Texas against another hurricane and strengthening our infrastructure to withstand dangerous flooding.”

Projects included in the announcement, as described by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Abbott's Office:

• Brays Bayou – $75,000,000

• Buffalo Bayou and Tributaries - $1,454,000

• Clear Creek - $295,165,000

• Dallas Floodway - $222,911,000

• Dallas Floodway Extension - $53,000,000

• Hunting Bayou - $65,000,000

• Lewisville Dam - $91,959,000

• Lower Colorado River - $73,290,000

• Sabine Pass to Galveston Bay - $3,957,134,000

• White Oak Bayou - $45,000,000



Studies included in the announcement, as described by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Abbott's Office:

• Coastal Texas Protection and Restoration Study - $1,902,000

• Buffalo Bayou and Tributaries Study - $6,000,000

• Houston Regional Watershed Assessment - $3,000,000

• Brazos River, Fort Bend County Erosion Management Study - $3,000,000

• Guadalupe and San Antonio River Basins - $2,000,000

