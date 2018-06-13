U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers allocates $500 million for Texas flood projects

AUSTIN, Texas - The U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers announced Tuesday that more than $509 million in funding has been approved for multiple projects in Texas.

The projects will include flood mitigation and critical work for Brays and Buffalo bayous. It also includes plans to improve the Matagorda and Corpus Christi Ship Channels.

The funding will also support extensive studies of the Texas coastline to ensure resiliency in future storms.

The funding allocation is in addition to the disaster relief funding for Texas previously announced by the corps.

"With Hurricane Harvey's devastation still fresh in our minds, and the next hurricane season upon us, the State of Texas is urgently focused on making our infrastructure more resilient to future storms," said Gov. Greg Abbott. "This funding is essential to those efforts and to help minimize the loss of human lives and damage to infrastructure and property. I thank the USACE, Texas congressional delegation and the Office of Management and Budget for recognizing the critical importance of these projects, and I look forward to their completion.”

Other projects that the corps announced they will allocate funding to include:

Feasibility studies funded:

Brazos Island Harbor

Corpus Christi Ship Channel

Brazos River Floodgates and Colorado River Lock

Galveston Harbor Channel Extension

Houston Ship Channel

Matagorda Ship Channel

Sabine Neches Waterway

Click here to see a full list of feasibility studies funded from the USACE.

Construction projects funded:

Corpus Christi Ship Channel

Click here to see a full list of construction projects funded from the USACE.

Operations & maintenance construction projects funded:

Brazos Island Harbor

Channel to Harlingen

Channel to Port Bolivar

Corpus Christi Ship Channel

Freeport Harbor

Galveston Harbor And Channel

Channel To Victoria

Gulf Intracoastal Waterway

Click here to see a full list of operations and maintenance construction projects funded from the USACE.

