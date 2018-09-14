University of Houston athletics to hold Hurricane Florence supply drive

HOUSTON - The University of Houston athletics department is hosting a supply drive to help those in need after Hurricane Florence.

The donations will be accepted Monday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A truck will be loaded at the southwest corner of TDECU Stadium, and once the drive is over, the truck will leave for the East Coast.

Anyone who wants to donate is asked to drive into Lot 12A on the south side of the stadium. Volunteers will be ready to receive items and load them on the truck.

Here is a list of items of need:

Bottled water

Cleaning supplies: mops, mop buckets, brooms, bleach wipes, bleach, garbage bags, bug spray

Canned, ready-to-eat items with pull tops, including vegetables and fruit

Protein in pouches or pull-top cans: tuna, beef stew, chili, canned chicken

Peanut butter

Snacks: granola bars, breakfast bars, etc.

Toiletries

Diapers

Pet food

