Tweet of lonely dad at new doughnut shop drums up business

MISSOURI CITY, Texas - One tweet changed the course of Billy By's dad's doughnut shop on Sunday.

By shared some pictures on Twitter of his dad in an empty shop and an empty parking lot. The tweet generated more than 254,000 likes and 147,000 retweets. Some responded to the message, calling on others to come visit the store.

When KPRC swung by Sunday morning, the store was slammed with customers buying sweets, soda and other items.

By later shared that the store had completely sold out of doughnuts and kolaches.

Anyone who would like to go to the doughnut shop can head over to 7022 Highway 6 Suite 800 in Missouri City.

Just wanted to update yall! We completely sold out of donuts and kolaches! You are all amazing. I can't thank everyone enough for coming out and supporting local businesses. This means so much to my family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/o3GQcKvVnG — billy (@hibillyby) March 10, 2019

My dad is sad cause no one is coming to his new donut shop 😭 pic.twitter.com/y5aGB1Acrc — billy (@hibillyby) March 9, 2019

The power of the tweet works. Billy's Donuts has long lines this morning. pic.twitter.com/yuKIfcPq0R — Gil Gredinger (@photog72) March 10, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.