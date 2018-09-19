Trae tha Truth heading to Carolinas to help Florence victims

HOUSTON - Houston hip-hop artist Trae tha Truth wants to help victims of Hurricane Florence, which impacted millions of people on the East Coast.

Trae, as he's known, released a video on Instagram, noting his intentions to give assistance, along with his team, the Relief Gang. He made the video while on the road to the Carolinas.

He wrote on his post: "Sometimes You Have To Stand With Those Who Need It."

In the video, Trae drew comparisons to what Houstonians went through with Hurricane Harvey last year, and feels he needs to respond the way people responded after Harvey.

