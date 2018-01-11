Tractor-trailer drives off Highway 59 overpass, lands on car

SUGAR LAND, Texas - A tractor-trailer drove off an overpass in Sugar Land Thursday and landed on top of a vehicle on the road below, police said.

The crash was reported at the southbound 59 Southwest Freeway overpass at University Boulevard.

"It was heavy rainfall at the time of the accident, the SUV was driving somewhat erratically making very fast lane changes during heaving rain conditions," Doug Adolph, with Sugar Land police, said.

The SUV collided with the 18-wheeler, causing the big rig to hit another car, hydroplane, jacknife and ultimately hit the railing before toppling over onto the lanes below.

The big rig went off Highway 59 and landed upside-down on top of a white Toyota Camry, smashing its roof down.

The car's driver was able to escape the vehicle with the help of Lori Lowrey, a nursing student who became a good Samaritan.

"I went all around the car, and finally I saw the woman's face, and she was like asking for help, so I had to pull back some of the 18-wheeler's plysheet and I crawled under and I tried to open her door, but both doors were jammed. Luckily, the back door window was open, so I had her crawl out of the back window," Lowrey said.

The female driver was taken to the hospital.

"The way that the car is crushed, like I said I don't know how she walked away from that," Lowrey said.

"She was very lucky that there were people who saw the accident who rushed to her aid and helped her get out of the vehicle," Adolph said.

The truck driver managed to get out of the truck's cab and was taken to the hospital.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police have lanes of the freeway and the road below blocked while they investigate the crash.

The intersection at University will remained closed for some time as the truck also smashed the traffic signals.

It was raining at the time of the accident, but police can't yet determine if the crash was weather-related.

Major accident US 59 SB feeder road @ University Blvd. Traffic at the intersection is being diverted with significant delays. The main lanes of US 59 near University Blvd are open but slow due to the accident as well. — City of Sugar Land (@SugarLandtxgov) January 11, 2018

