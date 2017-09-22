Town mayor facing assault charges

BROOKSHIRE, Texas - For the second time in a month, the mayor of the Waller County town of Brookshire is facing a warrant for his arrest. This time, Brookshire Mayor Eric Scott is charged with misdemeanor assault.

Court documents read the charge stems from an argument he had with his city secretary in June. A court documents reads Scott slammed the door of his office and caught his city secretary's "knee and leg between the door jamb and the door."

Brookshire's city secretary declined to comment.

Waller County Sheriff Glenn Smith stated Scott has until 8 a.m. Saturday morning to surrender on the current warrant and post a $2,000 bond.

Last week, a separate warrant was issued for Scott's arrest involving a run-in with a member of the town's Police Department. A copy of the warrant reads Scott tried to push his way into the department's dispatch office after being told the area was restricted to law enforcement personnel.

The warrant states Scott then tried to push his way past on officer and shouted he has “the authority to be anywhere in the building he wanted to go." The warrant reads the incident was witnessed by several people.

While the warrant states Scott interfered with official duties, he has not yet been formally charged with any crime involving this incident. The case is being reviewed by the Waller County District Attorney's Office.

Scott surrendered to the Sheriff's Office on this warrant and was released on a personal recognizance bond. Officials with the Police Department declined to comment.

"All I can really say is it's quite embarrassing," said Brookshire City Council member Kim Branch. "This is a beautiful town, this could flourish if we have the right leadership, but right now we’re lacking in leadership."

The mayor faced even more scrutiny in 2014 over an odd incident in the neighboring town of Sealy.

