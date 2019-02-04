Tony Buzbee says he scared off burglars at his home with gun

Houston mayoral candidate Tony Buzbee said in a Feb. 4, 2019, Facebook post that he used a gun to scare off burglars from his home.

HOUSTON - Houston mayoral candidate Tony Buzbee says he scared off intruders with a gun during a home burglary Monday morning in the River Oaks area.

The high-profile attorney posted the incident on his Facebook page, saying he woke up at 6 a.m. to find at least one burglar, possibly two, in his home while his children were inside.

Buzbee said he quickly armed himself and ran the intruder out of his home.

"...but for the fact that my weapon misfired, I would have shot one of them," Buzee's Facebook post said.

It is unknown what was stolen from his home, but Houston police said they received a call about millions of dollars in artwork and jewelry were stolen from the home.

Buzee said he is a bit "shaken up" by the incident and says he does not feel safe in his home.

