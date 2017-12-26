Woman accused of damaging $300K worth of artwork owned by Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee

HOUSTON - A woman is accused of ripping Houston lawyer Anthony Buzbee’s paintings off the wall and pouring liquid on them, among other things, according to court records.

The incident, which happened on Saturday, caused at least $300,000 worth of damage to three original paintings and two abstract sculptures, records show.

Lindy Lou Layman, 29, of Dallas, is charged with criminal mischief in the case.

Layman is accused of throwing the sculptures across a room, records show.

Layman is out on bond. Her next court date is Thursday.



Copyright 2017 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.