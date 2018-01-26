This is where to find Blue Bell Mardi Gras King Cake ice cream

HOUSTON - You love king cake. You love ice cream. So when Blue Bell puts out a flavor called Mardi Gras King Cake, you MUST have some. Right?

Well, that's what a lot of people are thinking right now.

Folks are whipping themselves into a social media frenzy over his frozen treat, trying to find a pint or gallon of their own. The flavor is only available for a limited time, and it's described

"a cinnamon cake flavored ice cream, tasty pastry pieces, and a colorful cream cheese swirl with festive candy sprinkles."

At first, word on the street was that it was only available in Louisiana stores. (This Lake Charles girl may or may not have already purchased ice chests to load up on her next trip home). Then came reports that the ice cream has been spotted in grocery stores in Alvin, League City and Texas City.

We went straight to the source and asked Brenham-based Blue Bell where the ice cream is being sold. They sent KPRC2 this statement: "Even though we are not distributing the flavor on a wide scale in Texas our Alvin and Beaumont distribution centers have a limited amount and are currently delivering to the following cities in Texas...but supplies are limited."

Here's the list of cities:

Galveston

Clear Lake

Webster

La Marque

Texas City

Pearland

Friendswood

Beaumont

Alvin

And more good news. Blue Bell said the demand it is seeing this year may mean expansion next year: "After this year we may need to add more cities and areas to our distribution next year!"

But you don't want to wait for next year, do you? Me either.

