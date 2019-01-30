This is what the missing 'I' is all about in H-E-B Heights location's sign

Consumer expert Amy Davis stopped by the grand opening party for the new H-E-B in the Heights Tuesday night to see the 92,000 square foot, two-story store.

HOUSTON - Why does the sign in front of the new H-E-B in the Heights read HE_GHTS?

KPRC’s Amy Davis reported Wednesday that it’s not a mistake. The Texas-based company wants people to take photos of themselves as the I.



However, a red fire hydrant is in front of the sign. When people take photos from an angle, the fire hydrant appears to take the place of the I.

What do you think of the sign? Would you take a photo in front of the store? Let us know and share a photo with us.

.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.