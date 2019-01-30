Grab a cart: Highly-anticipated two-story H-E-B opens in Heights

Consumer expert Amy Davis stopped by the grand opening party for the new H-E-B in the Heights Tuesday night to see the 92,000 square foot, two-story store.

HOUSTON - Consumer expert Amy Davis stopped by the grand opening party for the new H-E-B in the Heights Tuesday night to see the 92,000 square-foot, two-story store.

The new store located near the North Shepherd Drive and W 24th Street is the store that prompted the 2016 vote to allow alcohol sales in the Heights.

Now - three years later - the store is complete and is the first grocery store in the area with permission to sell alcohol since the dry ordinance was lifted.

It has a parking garage on the bottom, so you won't get soaked in the rain or scorched in the summer getting your groceries to your car, and the store is on the second level.

Davis said the new store also features cool art inside from local artists like chickens hanging from the ceiling wearing knitted sweaters.

There is even a photo opportunity outside the store. There are red letters almost spell out "Heights," except the “i” is missing and people can stand in the space to snap a picture.

