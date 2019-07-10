Thieves drive stolen truck through Apple store glass in River Oaks

HOUSTON - Thieves drove a stolen truck through the glass of an Apple store Wednesday in Houston’s River Oaks neighborhood.

The incident was reported about 4:15 a.m. at the store in the Highland Village Shopping Center on Westheimer Road, near Willowick Road.

According to Houston police, a Harris County deputy who was working an extra security job was inside the store when the pickup truck crashed through concrete barriers in front of the store and slammed through one of the two glass entrances.

Police said the deputy confronted five people who jumped out of the truck, and members of the group grabbed a small number of items and fled the scene.

Investigators said it’s not clear how much merchandise was stolen during the smash-and-grab, but believe the glass entrance may cost as much as $20,000 to repair.

A sign on the entrance of the store indicated it was closed for remodeling until July 28.

